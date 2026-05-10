Vanguard Group Inc. Has $232.34 Million Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 102,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.70% of Getty Realty worth $232,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 339,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 527,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 193,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 505,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

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Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $33.01 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Getty Realty's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Getty Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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