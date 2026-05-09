Vanguard Group Inc. Has $242.96 Million Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 138,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.16% of CoreCivic worth $242,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 31,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreCivic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.37 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.53%.The business had revenue of $614.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. CoreCivic's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

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