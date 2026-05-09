Vanguard Group Inc. Has $247.39 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633,382 shares of the company's stock after selling 472,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.17% of Progyny worth $247,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 57.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,267 shares of the company's stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 256,078 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 35.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 595,805 shares of the company's stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 154,930 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 336.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 169,834 shares of the company's stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 130,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 79.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company's stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 696,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Progyny by 40.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 358,234 shares of the company's stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Progyny

Here are the key news stories impacting Progyny this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progyny to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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