Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.60 Billion Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,017,010 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.92% of Church & Dwight worth $2,600,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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