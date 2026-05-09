Vanguard Group Inc. Has $271.68 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375,852 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 62,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.43% of Hub Group worth $271,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,327 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $53.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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