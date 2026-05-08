Vanguard Group Inc. Has $303.77 Million Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,857 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.42% of Victory Capital worth $303,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company's stock.

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Victory Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Victory Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS of $1.82 topped consensus and revenue of ~$388M beat estimates, driven by strong growth versus the prior year; the company called the quarter a record. Business Wire: Record First Quarter Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS of $1.82 topped consensus and revenue of ~$388M beat estimates, driven by strong growth versus the prior year; the company called the quarter a record. Positive Sentiment: Victory raised its quarterly dividend to $0.50 (2% increase vs. prior quarter), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning modest additional yield (annualized yield ~2.4%; ex-dividend June 10).

Victory raised its quarterly dividend to $0.50 (2% increase vs. prior quarter), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning modest additional yield (annualized yield ~2.4%; ex-dividend June 10). Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains strong — reported net margin (~25%) and ROE (~22%) underscore high margins on the expanded revenue base; analysts and coverage notes flagged the strength in key metrics. Zacks: Key Metrics on Q1

Profitability remains strong — reported net margin (~25%) and ROE (~22%) underscore high margins on the expanded revenue base; analysts and coverage notes flagged the strength in key metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings-call transcript / slide deck are available for guidance and flows detail — analysts will parse flows/AUM and margin drivers for sustainability. SA: Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and the full earnings-call transcript / slide deck are available for guidance and flows detail — analysts will parse flows/AUM and margin drivers for sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Street expectations remain constructive (consensus year EPS estimates are elevated), so future beats will be needed to sustain the move higher; monitor guidance and organic flows.

Street expectations remain constructive (consensus year EPS estimates are elevated), so future beats will be needed to sustain the move higher; monitor guidance and organic flows. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — the stock is trading nearer its 52-week high with a mid‑teens/20x PE, which could limit near-term upside if future growth or flows disappoint.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Victory Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Victory Capital's payout ratio is 48.16%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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