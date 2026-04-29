Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.07 Billion Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.89% of Biogen worth $3,070,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6,828.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 509,809 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 569,253 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,676 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,809,000 after purchasing an additional 418,776 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 845,277 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $118,406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.5%

BIIB opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $202.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

More Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Biogen reported $3.57 EPS vs. $3.03 consensus and $2.48B revenue vs. $2.25B expected, showing stronger sales of its Alzheimer’s and rare‑disease treatments. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Biogen reported $3.57 EPS vs. $3.03 consensus and $2.48B revenue vs. $2.25B expected, showing stronger sales of its Alzheimer’s and rare‑disease treatments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases — UBS upgraded Biogen to Buy with a $225 target and Goldman Sachs reaffirmed Buy with a $238 target; Morgan Stanley nudged its PT to $200. These broker actions signal investor confidence in pipeline and APLS acquisition upside. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases — UBS upgraded Biogen to Buy with a $225 target and Goldman Sachs reaffirmed Buy with a $238 target; Morgan Stanley nudged its PT to $200. These broker actions signal investor confidence in pipeline and APLS acquisition upside. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst model moves from Needham — Needham adjusted several quarter and multi‑year EPS estimates (some increases, some cuts), reflecting differing views on timing of growth from newly acquired assets and core product trends.

Mixed analyst model moves from Needham — Needham adjusted several quarter and multi‑year EPS estimates (some increases, some cuts), reflecting differing views on timing of growth from newly acquired assets and core product trends. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided slide deck and conference materials with additional detail on revenue mix and pipeline milestones for investors. Read More.

Company provided slide deck and conference materials with additional detail on revenue mix and pipeline milestones for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Biogen lowered FY‑2026 guidance to $14.25–$15.25 EPS, below the ~$15.59 consensus — management tempered its revenue outlook despite the quarter’s strength, which is a principal driver of the stock decline. Read More.

Biogen lowered FY‑2026 guidance to $14.25–$15.25 EPS, below the ~$15.59 consensus — management tempered its revenue outlook despite the quarter’s strength, which is a principal driver of the stock decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company cut its annual profit forecast after booking acquisition‑related charges — Biogen said acquisition charges weigh on full‑year profit, adding one‑time and near‑term pressure on reported results. Read More.

Company cut its annual profit forecast after booking acquisition‑related charges — Biogen said acquisition charges weigh on full‑year profit, adding one‑time and near‑term pressure on reported results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction and analyst commentary — some outlets described the quarter as disappointing to Street expectations once guidance and charges were accounted for, contributing to selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price target on Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $211.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here