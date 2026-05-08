Vanguard Group Inc. Has $313.17 Million Stock Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919,343 shares of the company's stock after selling 291,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.26% of StandardAero worth $313,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in StandardAero by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StandardAero by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in StandardAero by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,833.76. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. The trade was a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 59,337 shares of company stock worth $1,732,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SARO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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