Vanguard Group Inc. Has $320.74 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,286,541 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.60% of Alarm.com worth $320,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,923 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 245,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 112.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,006 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,380.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,181 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 102,737 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $197,532,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 610.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company's stock.

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Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Alarm.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Alarm.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Alarm.com reported $0.65 EPS versus the $0.60 consensus and revenue of $265.2M vs. ~$251M expected — a clear beat on both earnings and top line that signals accelerating growth. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results: Alarm.com reported $0.65 EPS versus the $0.60 consensus and revenue of $265.2M vs. ~$251M expected — a clear beat on both earnings and top line that signals accelerating growth. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 guidance: Management set FY EPS at 2.810 (vs. street ~2.68), and reiterated revenue expectations around $1.1B — the firm guidance raise reduces execution risk and supports multiple expansion. Business Wire: Guidance

Raised FY‑2026 guidance: Management set FY EPS at 2.810 (vs. street ~2.68), and reiterated revenue expectations around $1.1B — the firm guidance raise reduces execution risk and supports multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue strength: SaaS & license revenue grew ~10.8% to $181.5M, underlining the subscription-driven model and predictable cash flow that investors value. Higher net margin (13.1%) and ROE (~14.8%) also support profitability narratives. Business Wire: SaaS Growth

Recurring revenue strength: SaaS & license revenue grew ~10.8% to $181.5M, underlining the subscription-driven model and predictable cash flow that investors value. Higher net margin (13.1%) and ROE (~14.8%) also support profitability narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and detail: Multiple outlets published earnings snapshots and the full call transcript (Yahoo, MSN, The Motley Fool), useful for traders seeking quarter detail but largely reiterative of the beat and guidance. Yahoo: Earnings Snapshot MSN: Coverage Fool: Transcript

Coverage and detail: Multiple outlets published earnings snapshots and the full call transcript (Yahoo, MSN, The Motley Fool), useful for traders seeking quarter detail but largely reiterative of the beat and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Critical/analyst takes: A recent critical review compares Alarm.com to peers; it may offer longer‑term valuation or competitive concerns but did not appear to blunt the market’s positive reaction to the beat and guidance. American Banking News: Review

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $69,414.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,369,569.62. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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