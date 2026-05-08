Vanguard Group Inc. Has $353.06 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073,659 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.30% of Upstart worth $353,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Upstart by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 826,974 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 31.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,856 shares of the company's stock worth $49,370,000 after buying an additional 232,595 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 79.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company's stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 430,535 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $33,188,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,018,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market underperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,903.68. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $282,201. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upstart expanded its funding and distribution reach via a forward‑flow agreement and partner deals (including Justice Federal Credit Union) that can support originations and growth — a tangible liquidity win for scaling originations. Yahoo Markets

Upstart expanded its funding and distribution reach via a forward‑flow agreement and partner deals (including Justice Federal Credit Union) that can support originations and growth — a tangible liquidity win for scaling originations. Positive Sentiment: Management will remain visible to investors: Upstart’s co‑founder & CEO is scheduled for a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan TMC Conference, offering a forum to reiterate strategy on AI lending, bank charter efforts, and product expansion. BusinessWire

Management will remain visible to investors: Upstart’s co‑founder & CEO is scheduled for a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan TMC Conference, offering a forum to reiterate strategy on AI lending, bank charter efforts, and product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, which supports upside narratives, while other firms adjusted targets (see below). These differentiated views keep trading volatile but attract both buyers and short‑term traders. AmericanBankingNews

Analysts remain mixed: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, which supports upside narratives, while other firms adjusted targets (see below). These differentiated views keep trading volatile but attract both buyers and short‑term traders. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 showed strong revenue and originations growth but an EPS/EBITDA miss — revenue beat but EPS missed consensus — producing a cautious "buyers step back" reaction (mixed fundamentals). Benzinga

Q1 showed strong revenue and originations growth but an EPS/EBITDA miss — revenue beat but EPS missed consensus — producing a cautious "buyers step back" reaction (mixed fundamentals). Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities law firms have announced class action suits and client solicitations alleging violations tied to Upstart’s disclosures (class period cited May 14, 2025–Nov 4, 2025). Consolidated litigation risk and related legal costs are likely to weigh on sentiment until resolved. Pomerantz / PR Newswire

Multiple securities law firms have announced class action suits and client solicitations alleging violations tied to Upstart’s disclosures (class period cited May 14, 2025–Nov 4, 2025). Consolidated litigation risk and related legal costs are likely to weigh on sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets after the Q1 results (Piper Sandler to $46, Needham to $37, B. Riley trimmed to $54) and Piper highlighted an EBITDA shortfall — analyst downticks and the EBITDA miss amplified selling pressure after the print. 247WallSt (Piper)

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Upstart's revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Upstart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report).

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