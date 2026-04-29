Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.88% of Insmed worth $3,668,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.10. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. Insmed's revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Insmed from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Insmed from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $213.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,777 shares of company stock worth $28,252,720. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here