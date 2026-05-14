Vanguard Group Inc. Has $85.33 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,168,819 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,747,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.00% of Under Armour worth $85,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts: Sign Up

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Key Headlines Impacting Under Armour

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.03) matched Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $1.17 billion also came in line with estimates, showing results were not worse than feared.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.03) matched Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $1.17 billion also came in line with estimates, showing results were not worse than feared. Positive Sentiment: International markets and direct-to-consumer sales helped offset softer North American demand, suggesting some parts of the business are still growing.

International markets and direct-to-consumer sales helped offset softer North American demand, suggesting some parts of the business are still growing. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he thinks the turnaround is underway, which may help sentiment around the stock. Jim Cramer on Under Armour: “I Think the Turnaround Is Here”

Jim Cramer said he thinks the turnaround is underway, which may help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the results, including BNP Paribas Exane to $5.00, Truist to $5.00, and Telsey to $5.50, reflecting a more cautious view but not a major change in ratings.

Several analysts cut price targets after the results, including BNP Paribas Exane to $5.00, Truist to $5.00, and Telsey to $5.50, reflecting a more cautious view but not a major change in ratings. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.00 to $0.02 was roughly in line with expectations, but it was too modest to offset concerns about sales momentum.

The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.00 to $0.02 was roughly in line with expectations, but it was too modest to offset concerns about sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted to declining revenue, with Q4 sales down 0.8% year over year and management forecasting a drop in annual revenue, signaling that the turnaround is still incomplete. Under Armour forecasts a drop in annual sales

Investors reacted to declining revenue, with Q4 sales down 0.8% year over year and management forecasting a drop in annual revenue, signaling that the turnaround is still incomplete. Negative Sentiment: Higher costs and weaker North American sales weighed on margins and earnings, prompting headlines that the stock fell sharply after the report. Under Armour's stock tumbles as surging costs eat away at earnings

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Under Armour, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Under Armour wasn't on the list.

While Under Armour currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here