Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.04% of Arista Networks worth $13,258,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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