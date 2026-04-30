Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,133,295 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 715,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.45% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $2,081,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FWONK opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.53. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $109.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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