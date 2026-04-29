Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of Strategy worth $3,656,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $212.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

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Strategy Trading Down 2.1%

MSTR opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.43.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,370.76. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,314. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

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