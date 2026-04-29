Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $3.51 Billion in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,211,751 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.60% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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