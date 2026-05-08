Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065,439 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 25,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $331,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,523 shares of the software maker's stock worth $92,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,517 shares of the software maker's stock worth $76,270,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,140 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 279,375 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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