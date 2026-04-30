Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355,380 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 272,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.39% of Illumina worth $1,882,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.69.

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Illumina Trading Down 5.2%

ILMN opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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