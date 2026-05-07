Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,758,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 136,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.76% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $85,632,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after acquiring an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $337.12.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

JPM opened at $315.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.83 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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