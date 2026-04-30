Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,362,550 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 513,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.65% of Trade Desk worth $2,139,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 289,574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $5,906,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 190.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,918 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,159 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 325.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 369,345 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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