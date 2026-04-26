Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,334,443 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.65% of Robinhood Markets worth $10,831,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Singapore expansion — Robinhood secured in‑principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate a brokerage and is rolling out a Ventures/private-markets initiative that could broaden revenue and product diversity in APAC. Read More.

Singapore expansion — Robinhood secured in‑principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate a brokerage and is rolling out a Ventures/private-markets initiative that could broaden revenue and product diversity in APAC. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/market interest — an analyst upgrade and related coverage have driven increased searches and short‑term buying interest, supporting intraday upside. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/market interest — an analyst upgrade and related coverage have driven increased searches and short‑term buying interest, supporting intraday upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald bullish call — at least one sell‑side shop remains constructive on HOOD’s medium‑term upside, providing conviction for some investors. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald bullish call — at least one sell‑side shop remains constructive on HOOD’s medium‑term upside, providing conviction for some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened attention/earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor interest and preview Q1 results due April 28, which is increasing volatility but not providing a clear directional signal. Read More.

Heightened attention/earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor interest and preview Q1 results due April 28, which is increasing volatility but not providing a clear directional signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview uncertainty — analysts are split on Q1, so short‑term swings may continue until the earnings release. Read More.

Earnings preview uncertainty — analysts are split on Q1, so short‑term swings may continue until the earnings release. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk — the Wisconsin DOJ sued five prediction‑market operators, including Robinhood, alleging their sports‑based contracts amount to illegal gambling; this introduces legal uncertainty and potential compliance costs. Read More.

Regulatory/legal risk — the Wisconsin DOJ sued five prediction‑market operators, including Robinhood, alleging their sports‑based contracts amount to illegal gambling; this introduces legal uncertainty and potential compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut from JPMorgan — JPMorgan trimmed its target (from $113 to $92) and moved to Neutral, which can reduce buy‑side conviction and near‑term upside. Read More.

Price-target cut from JPMorgan — JPMorgan trimmed its target (from $113 to $92) and moved to Neutral, which can reduce buy‑side conviction and near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and lowered expectations — reports of insider sales and some firms (e.g., KeyCorp) lowering forecasts add selling pressure and raise questions about near‑term momentum. Read More. Read More.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.4%

HOOD stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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