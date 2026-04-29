Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 13,603 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.87% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $2,580,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.16.

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About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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