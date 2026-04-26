Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,585,661 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.37% of AT&T worth $16,495,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in AT&T by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock worth $691,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Down 1.5%

T opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on T. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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