Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 536,265 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 536,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.31% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $3,402,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,702.72. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.19.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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