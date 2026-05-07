Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 9,162,958 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,162,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.04% of TeraWulf worth $386,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 366.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 116.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $426,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 1,665 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 280,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,211,982.08. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and have sold 954,200 shares worth $16,390,854. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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