Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,000,889 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after buying an additional 122,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.24% of Barrick Mining worth $3,092,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Barrick Mining by 35.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,309,335 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $634,346,000 after buying an additional 715,151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,721,334 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $417,739,000 after purchasing an additional 893,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,479,593 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $343,416,000 after purchasing an additional 160,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B

Key Headlines Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining's revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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