Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.'s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,087,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 43.2% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,626 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 50.8% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 273,437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 574.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,125,577 shares of the bank's stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 2,661,833 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 408,691 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.9% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 430,673 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 88,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Key Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat: DB reported $1.24 EPS vs. $1.15 expected, with solid net margin (10.02%) and ROE (7.44%), which supports the stock's upside. Earnings & Conference Call

Quarterly earnings beat: DB reported $1.24 EPS vs. $1.15 expected, with solid net margin (10.02%) and ROE (7.44%), which supports the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly profit: Reports say this was the bank's highest quarterly profit under CEO Christian Sewing (net profit ~€1.9–2.17bn), reinforcing confidence in DB's operating recovery. Record Profit Article

Record quarterly profit: Reports say this was the bank's highest quarterly profit under CEO Christian Sewing (net profit ~€1.9–2.17bn), reinforcing confidence in DB's operating recovery. Positive Sentiment: Trading momentum improving: CFO said fixed‑income and currencies trading began April “constructively,” suggesting follow‑through revenue in Q2. CFO Interview

Trading momentum improving: CFO said fixed‑income and currencies trading began April “constructively,” suggesting follow‑through revenue in Q2. Neutral Sentiment: Research note (macro): DB analysts forecast gold could reach $8,000/oz in five years — a high‑profile research call that may boost the bank’s thought‑leadership but has limited direct near‑term impact on DB earnings. Gold Forecast

Research note (macro): DB analysts forecast gold could reach $8,000/oz in five years — a high‑profile research call that may boost the bank’s thought‑leadership but has limited direct near‑term impact on DB earnings. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit provisions and FX headwinds: The beat came despite increased credit risk provisions and negative currency effects, which are near‑term drags on profitability and could pressure margins if persistent. Reuters Profit Story

Higher credit provisions and FX headwinds: The beat came despite increased credit risk provisions and negative currency effects, which are near‑term drags on profitability and could pressure margins if persistent. Negative Sentiment: DWS inflows slowed: Asset‑management arm DWS saw a slowdown in net inflows amid market volatility, which could weigh on fee income growth. DWS Inflows

DWS inflows slowed: Asset‑management arm DWS saw a slowdown in net inflows amid market volatility, which could weigh on fee income growth. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk at Postbank: Germany’s Verdi union called for walkouts at Postbank branches on April 30 and May 2, risking branch closures and short‑term customer disruption. Union Walkouts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1%

DB stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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