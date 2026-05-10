Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,184 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.75% of Boston Beer worth $202,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Boston Beer by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 4,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $235.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.6%

SAM stock opened at $197.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $264.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The business's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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