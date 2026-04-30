Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,904 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.29% of Markel Group worth $2,519,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,100.00.

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Markel Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underwriting performance improved — Markel's insurance operations reported a better combined ratio (around 93%), showing underwriting discipline and lower loss activity versus prior periods; that supports recurring earnings power. Quiver Quantitative: Underwriting

Underwriting performance improved — Markel's insurance operations reported a better combined ratio (around 93%), showing underwriting discipline and lower loss activity versus prior periods; that supports recurring earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line was robust — revenue came in above some estimates (~$2.82B vs. ~ $2.38B consensus), indicating business activity remained healthy even as earnings were volatile. Press Release: Q1 Results

Top-line was robust — revenue came in above some estimates (~$2.82B vs. ~ $2.38B consensus), indicating business activity remained healthy even as earnings were volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Management warned markets are volatile — the earnings call framed the quarter as “strong core, volatile markets,” highlighting that investment swings can create quarter-to-quarter GAAP noise while the underlying business remains stable. TipRanks: Call Highlights

Management warned markets are volatile — the earnings call framed the quarter as “strong core, volatile markets,” highlighting that investment swings can create quarter-to-quarter GAAP noise while the underlying business remains stable. Negative Sentiment: Large mark-to-market investment losses drove a GAAP hit — the company recorded substantial net investment losses (reported roughly $700M+ in several summaries), producing an operating loss and a comprehensive loss for the quarter; that hit book value and investor sentiment. Quiver Quantitative: Investment Losses

Large mark-to-market investment losses drove a GAAP hit — the company recorded substantial net investment losses (reported roughly $700M+ in several summaries), producing an operating loss and a comprehensive loss for the quarter; that hit book value and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and GAAP volatility — reported EPS missed consensus materially (various reports cite a large miss vs. ~$26.38 consensus), which, combined with the investment markdowns, triggered investor selling. Zacks: EPS Miss

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,755.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,954.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,020.27. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,740.30 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 117.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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