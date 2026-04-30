Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 113,877 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,276,218 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 113,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.74% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,802,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $246.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $254,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,462.52. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 4,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $906,823.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,826.35. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,707. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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