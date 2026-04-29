Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 13,141 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,091,599 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.40% of Jabil worth $2,985,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 107.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after purchasing an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $11,123,611. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $330.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $279.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.26. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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