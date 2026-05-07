Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 175,375 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749,505 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 175,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.15% of Crocs worth $406,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,466 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $119,933,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,500 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,541 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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