Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 189,209 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,975,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 189,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.81% of Weyerhaeuser worth $2,700,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke acquired 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,556.35. This trade represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is 190.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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