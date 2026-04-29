Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 243,917 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,052,123 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 243,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.89% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $3,359,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,862,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $452,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after purchasing an additional 105,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,239,881 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $294,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.71.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.10 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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