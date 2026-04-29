Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 323,056 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,903,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 323,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.27% of American Water Works worth $3,380,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $150.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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