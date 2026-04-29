Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 38,156 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294,480 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 38,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.83% of EMCOR Group worth $3,239,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $318,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,494 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,211,000 after acquiring an additional 111,112 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,042 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $863.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $771.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.64 and a fifty-two week high of $888.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $796.86.

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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