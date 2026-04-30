Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,189 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.14% of Incyte worth $1,966,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $1,801,365.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,349,778. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Incyte Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of INCY opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Incyte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Incyte from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Key Headlines Impacting Incyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

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