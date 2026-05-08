Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 411,615 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. $RNG

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,412,021 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 411,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.18% of RingCentral worth $329,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 239,070 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,544 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,801.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 95,831 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $3,410,625.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,719.15. This represents a 43.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $359,699.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,769.48. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 259,854 shares of company stock worth $9,312,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.6%

RingCentral stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

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