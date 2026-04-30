Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,998 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,662,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.57% of Jacobs Solutions worth $1,809,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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