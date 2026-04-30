Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 53,166 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,129,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.62% of Corpay worth $2,446,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Corpay Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE CPAY opened at $306.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.29. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.92.

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Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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