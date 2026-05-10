Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 58,884 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108,287 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 58,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.11% of Evertec worth $206,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,161 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 90,430 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company's stock.

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Evertec Price Performance

Evertec stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Evertec's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evertec

Evertec Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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