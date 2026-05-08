Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 67,230 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,857,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.34% of nCino worth $304,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of nCino by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,042 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,163 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nCino by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Stephens cut their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on nCino from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Up 1.9%

nCino stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 355.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.41 million. nCino had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.87%.nCino's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $66,657.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,803.04. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 35,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $642,413.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,108,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,974,683.46. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 164,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,939 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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