Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 703,781 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,030,675 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 703,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $2,799,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Dilation Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $83,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.80.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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