Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 94,728 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 94,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.37% of Insulet worth $2,473,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $5,803,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $160.02 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $354.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average is $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Insulet's revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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