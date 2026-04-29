Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,484,123 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 280,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.99% of Devon Energy worth $2,984,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the energy company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 27,094 shares of the energy company's stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the energy company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,308 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business's revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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