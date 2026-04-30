Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.79% of Everest Group worth $1,822,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Everest Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Everest Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $366.14.

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Everest Group Trading Down 1.0%

EG opened at $343.60 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $368.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.13 by $0.95. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. Everest Group's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's payout ratio is 21.13%.

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Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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