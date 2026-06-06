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Vantus Wealth LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vantus Wealth LLC opened a new position in Broadcom, buying 5,424 shares worth about $1.88 million in the fourth quarter. The stake makes Broadcom its 13th-largest holding and about 1.4% of its portfolio.
  • Broadcom reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $2.44 topping estimates and revenue of $22.19 billion exceeding expectations. Revenue jumped 47.9% year over year, reinforcing the company’s AI-driven growth narrative.
  • Despite the solid results, the stock was under pressure after a 7.9% decline, as investors wanted an even stronger AI outlook. Still, analysts remain broadly bullish, with multiple firms reiterating buy ratings and raising price targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Broadcom.

Vantus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Vantus Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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