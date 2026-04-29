Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,380 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,267 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.85% of Varonis Systems worth $71,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.52 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Bass acquired 2,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,426.28. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 17,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,101,192.87. This represents a 56.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.89.

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Varonis Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Varonis reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus of ($0.05) and revenue of $173.13M vs. $165.52M est. That upside supports the stock’s move. View Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations — Varonis reported $0.06 EPS vs. consensus of ($0.05) and revenue of $173.13M vs. $165.52M est. That upside supports the stock’s move. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance vs. Street — Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.000–$0.010 (consensus -$0.040) and revenue $175.0M–$178.0M (consensus $176.5M); FY2026 EPS guidance $0.110–$0.120 (consensus -$0.130) and revenue $731M–$737M (consensus $726.9M). The swing to positive EPS guidance is a key driver of the rally. View Slide Deck

Raised guidance vs. Street — Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.000–$0.010 (consensus -$0.040) and revenue $175.0M–$178.0M (consensus $176.5M); FY2026 EPS guidance $0.110–$0.120 (consensus -$0.130) and revenue $731M–$737M (consensus $726.9M). The swing to positive EPS guidance is a key driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong SaaS ARR growth and new product — SaaS ARR excl. conversions rose 29% YoY; total SaaS ARR $683.2M (up 69% YoY). Varonis launched “Varonis Atlas,” leveraging the AllTrue.ai acquisition, which could accelerate monetization of AI-enabled data security. Varonis Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Strong SaaS ARR growth and new product — SaaS ARR excl. conversions rose 29% YoY; total SaaS ARR $683.2M (up 69% YoY). Varonis launched “Varonis Atlas,” leveraging the AllTrue.ai acquisition, which could accelerate monetization of AI-enabled data security. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and previews — Several analyst pieces and previews published around the print provide context but no major revisions yet; these help investor digestion of the beat and guidance. Analyst Insights

Analyst coverage and previews — Several analyst pieces and previews published around the print provide context but no major revisions yet; these help investor digestion of the beat and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Media/features — Coverage highlighting Varonis as a strong cybersecurity stock may support sentiment but is broader thematic coverage rather than company-specific catalyst. Sector Feature

Media/features — Coverage highlighting Varonis as a strong cybersecurity stock may support sentiment but is broader thematic coverage rather than company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still weak — Despite the EPS beat and guidance, Varonis reported a negative net margin (-20.74%) and negative return on equity (-22.95%), and analysts still model an annual loss for the year; longer-term profitability and margin expansion remain execution risks. View Press Release

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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