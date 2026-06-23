Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 192,110 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC set a $210.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here