Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company's stock after selling 328,131 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403,710 shares of the company's stock worth $306,436,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE BJ opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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